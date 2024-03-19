Ariana Grande thanks fans: "It is ... my greatest honor to grow with you"

Ariana Grande has a lot to celebrate: She's got the #1 album and the #1 song in the country. On Instagram, she's posted a heartfelt thanks to fans for making her new album, eternal sunshine, such a success.

"i know i have been posting so much (i feel self conscious about that / also would like to keep going / thanking / celebrating !) but i just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. "it’s impossible to put into words what i’ve been feeling this week."

"this album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much," she continues. "sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike and it has been an emotional week in many ways !… but your overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort."

She concludes, "just wanted to say i love and appreciate you all more than one can say and thank you again. it is, as it always has been, my greatest honor to grow with you… let us promise to keep going!"

Her message captions a video noting that both the album and her latest single, "we can't be friends," debuted at #1.

Ari's mom, Joan, jumped in the comments and gushed, "So proud!!! So incredibly deserved!! Your musicianship and acting [in the video] is extraordinary!! I love you! Congratulations !!"

