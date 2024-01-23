Ariana Grande thanks fans for #1 debut: "i am so so so ... so emotional"

Ariana Grande's "yes, and?" has become her eighth #1 hit, as well as her sixth hit to debut on top of the Billboard Hot 100. On Monday, she took to Instagram to offer her thanks to all the fans who helped make the song #1.

"i am so so so…… so emotional," Ari wrote alongside behind-the-scenes footage of the song's music video. "thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me."

"it is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you!" she continued. "thank you for your positivity, for your support and for everything. you have no idea how much you mean to me! this is absolutely because of and entirely for you. thank you!"

Paula Abdul, whose video for "Cold Hearted" inspired the "yes, and?" video, wrote in the comments, "Congratulations sweetheart !! The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler added, "that's what i'm f***** talking about."

"yes, and?" is the first single from Ariana's upcoming album, eternal sunshine, which is coming out March 8.

