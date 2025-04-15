Ariana Grande, Rihanna and, um, Taylor Swift's cat win 'People' Most Beautiful reader's choice poll

People magazine will reveal its annual World's Most Beautiful Person issue on April 22, but now it's revealing the results of its Most Beautiful reader's choice poll.

Ariana Grande won the category of most iconic signature star look, thanks to her unmistakable high ponytail. She beat out other looks like Taylor Swift's red lip and Zooey Deschanel's bangs.

Ari's Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo was named celebrity nail queen, thanks to her intricate manicures, which take up to six hours to complete. She beat the likes of Adele and Hailey Bieber in the category.

And speaking of Taylor, her Ragdoll cat Benjamin Button was named most beautiful celebrity pet, beating out Glen Powell's terrier/poodle mix, Brisket, and Demi Moore's omnipresent chihuahua, Pilaf.

In the category of beauty brand founder you are inviting for dinner, the winner was Rihanna, beating out other beauty moguls like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.

And the winner — or loser? — in the category of beauty trend you'd never try was bleached eyebrows, even though they've recently been seen on both Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

