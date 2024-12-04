Ariana Grande to receive Rising Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Ariana Grande has basically been a star since she was a teenager, but when it comes to movies, she's a "rising" star.

Ariana, already a veteran of TV and Broadway, will receive the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her first big role in a movie: Glinda in Wicked. The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival's chairman said in a statement, "Ariana is an iconic global performer, who has seamlessly transitioned to film in her first major starring role, proving herself to be a multifaceted and undeniable talent. This role is certain to be the beginning of the many accolades she will garner throughout her acting career."

Past winners of the Rising Star Award include Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick.

Another celebrity who got their start in kids TV and ended up being a chart-topping singer is also being honored at the festival: Selena Gomez. She and the rest of the cast of her Netflix movie Emilia Pérez, as well as the film's director, Jacques Audiard, are collectively receiving the festival's Vanguard Award.

