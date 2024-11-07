Ariana Grande confirms Stevie Nicks is a "warm, beautiful, good witch"

Ariana Grande, who plays future Good Witch of the North Glinda in the new Wicked movie, knows a witch when she sees one -- and she confirms Stevie Nicks is definitely one.

Ari got to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer last month when she was the musical guest the week Ari hosted Saturday Night Live. Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast, Ari told co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, "She had written me a letter a few years ago. So we had spoken once before but we had never met."

Yang, also an SNL cast member, then described the moment they met on set: "Stevie took Ari's hands and was like, 'I have to tell you that I loved your video for "We Can't Be Friends." It reminded me of so many people that I have come across in my life.'"

Describing the meeting as "surreal," Ariana continued, "I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe anything. She's so kind, so kind. And so cool and so beautiful. I can't really get over what that was like spending those few days together and sharing the space with her. Just such a warm, beautiful, good witch in every sense."

Because of her mystical songs and appearance, Stevie has been nicknamed "the White Witch" ever since the '70s. She has also leaned into the characterization, portraying a witch in 2013's American Horror Story: Coven.

