Ariana Grande launches new fragrance, Cloud Pink

Ariana Grande's perfume empire is expanding again.

Her new fragrance, Cloud Pink, will launch at Ulta.com on August 13, arriving at Ulta Beauty stores on August 20. It's the third iteration of her original Cloud fragrance, which arrived in 2018; Cloud Intense was launched in 2021.

"I can't begin to describe how excited I am to launch Cloud Pink" says Ari in a statement. "Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years."

Calling it "daunting" to develop a new entry "under this fan-favorite franchise," she adds, "I really do think that we've created the perfect sister scent to the original Cloud. It's snuck into my top favorites, as of late. I've been wearing it nonstop these past few months."

As for what it smells like, it's described as a "sensual blend of ambery woods, magenta moss, and a touch of sweetened praline."

Ariana has released many signature perfumes over the years, including Ari, Frankie, Moonlight, Sweet Like Candy, thank u, next and God Is A Woman.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.