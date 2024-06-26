Ariana Grande celebrates birthday by posting old-school video

Even when she was barely old enough to walk, Ariana Grande was giving it her all as a performer.

Wednesday is Ari's 31st birthday, and she marked the occasion by posting an adorable video on Instagram of herself singing and dancing her heart out when she was just a toddler. Wearing a pink and blue bathing suit, with her hair in a ponytail — of course — baby Ari sings "Baby, baby, baby."

When someone off camera asks her, "Why don't you sing the Celine Dion?" she obliges by belting out some unintelligible words extremely loudly, then takes a dramatic bow. She follows that by doing the "hand jive" movements from the movie Grease.

Last year Ariana celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with the cast and crew of the movie Wicked. About a month later we saw the first reports that she was dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. In December, she officially filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez. Their marriage was officially dissolved in March 2024 — the same month she released her acclaimed album eternal sunshine.

