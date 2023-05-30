Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty line is now officially PETA-approved

As a vegan, Ariana Grande is no doubt delighted that PETA has officially declared her r.e.m. beauty line to be cruelty free.

Now that the brand is PETA-approved, it will feature the PETA logo on its packaging, and be included in PETA's "Beauty Without Bunnies" database of products that are not tested on animals.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange says in a statement, "Every cosmetics brand needs to 'break free' from useless tests on animals, and thanks to Ariana's fabulous cruelty-free line, r.e.m. beauty is now PETA-approved and leading the way."

Last week, r.e.m. announced a partnership with Sandbridge Capital, a private investment firm, which touted the new PETA certification. In a statement, Ariana said, "This has been a truly inspiring time for me as a founder, turning my passion for art, self-expression and makeup into reality and watching r.e.m. beauty find its wings, especially now during this new era for the brand."

Earlier this year, Ariana bought back control over r.e.m. beauty from Forma Brands, with whom she initially worked to license it, Fashion Network reported. The deal was reportedly valued at $15 million. Projections for sales of r.e.m. beauty for 2022 were $84 million.

