Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' coming March 28

After multiple teases, Ariana Grande has finally revealed when we'll get to hear that "attachment" to her album eternal sunshine.

She announced on Instagram that the deluxe version of her 2024 album, called eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, will be out March 28. She also posted the album cover: It shows her wearing a dress and floating upward through darkness toward a light -- kind of like an alien ship drawing her in via a tractor beam.

"Brighter Days" is the name of the clinic where Ariana's character in the video for "we can't be friends," Peaches, goes to get her painful memories erased. The video, and the album title, were inspired by the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Over the weekend, Ari commemorated the one-year anniversary of eternal sunshine -- it came out March 8, 2024 -- and teased the deluxe with a glitchy video of a scene from the "we can't be friends" video, showing a box of Peaches' mementos being burned in an oven.

So far, there's no track listing for the new release.

