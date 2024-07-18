Ashlee Simpson releasing expanded 20th anniversary of 'Autobiography' Friday

Remember back in 2004 when Ashlee Simpson's career was on fire? She hopes you do, 'cause on Friday she's putting out an expanded 20th anniversary edition of her debut album, Autobiography.

Ashlee announced the news on social platform X; the album is available to presave, though it's not clear how many extra tracks will be included. The album features the hit single "Pieces of Me," as well as the follow-ups "La La" and "Shadow." It debuted at #1 and was the biggest debut by a female artist that year; it was subsequently RIAA-certified triple Platinum.

The album's success was partly due to Ashlee's MTV reality series at the time, The Ashlee Simpson Show. Her career was seemingly derailed in October 2004 when Ashlee appeared on Saturday Night Live and was revealed to be lip-synching to a prerecorded track. At the time, her reps said Ashlee's dad and manager decided to have her do that because she was having vocal problems.

Though she continued to release albums, including 2005's Platinum-certified I Am Me, she never regained her standing as a major pop star. Her last album was 2008's Bittersweet World, though she did release a solo single in 2012 and has also released music with her husband, Evan Ross.

In February, Ashlee appeared on the podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen and said that if she could do it all over again, she would have stuck to her guns and refused to perform, rather than attempt to lip-synch, which she said she knew would not go well.

