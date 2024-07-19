Ashlee Simpson's expanded 'Autobiography' includes three bonus tracks

As promised, Ashlee Simpson has released an expanded edition of her debut album, Autobiography, to mark its 20th anniversary.

The album, which is currently only available digitally, includes a Dolby Atmos version of "Pieces of Me" and the bonus tracks "Harder Every Day" from non-U.S. versions of the record; "Sorry" from the U.K. edition of the album; and "Endless Summer," which was on the Japanese edition.

Two different vinyl variants will be out on Aug. 30: a regular one on light green vinyl and an Urban Outfitters version on light pink vinyl. The regular one includes "Harder Every Day"; the Urban Outfitters version is just the original track list.

There's also a new Vevo Footnotes edition of "Pieces of Me," in which Ashlee reveals behind-the-scenes information about the making of the song and the video.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the release of Autobiography. It was such a beautiful time in my life and so much has changed in the best way! It is really fun to look back on this memory and celebrate," she says in a statement.

It's true that things have changed. In 2008, Ashlee got married to Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and had a baby. They split up in 2011. In 2014, she married Diana Ross' son Evan Ross, and they have two kids. In the Vevo Footnotes episode, Ashlee said that if she was going to remake the "Pieces of Me" video today, "I'd probably make it about my life today – being a mom, being married. Still being a creative, but showing this more evolved side of me."

To celebrate the release, on Saturday Ashlee is hosting a party at the event space Heart WeHo in West Hollywood from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

