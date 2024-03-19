In August, Miley Cyrus will become the youngest-ever "Disney Legend"

Noua Unu Studio

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus is still relatively young, but she's already a "Legend" -- at least in the eyes of Disney.

Miley, who first found fame on the Disney Channel, will be honored as a "Disney Legend" during a ceremony on August 11 in Anaheim, California. The ceremony will be the culmination of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event weekend.

At age 31, Miley is the youngest person ever to be named a Disney Legend. A 2007 episode of her Disney Channel series Hannah Montana still holds the record for the highest-rated basic cable series telecast ever.

The Grammy winner reposted the news on her Instagram Story on March 19.

Miley is just one of the big names who'll be receiving the honor from host Ryan Seacrest this year: Other 2024 Disney Legends include Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Ripa, James Cameron, composer John Williams and Marvel Comics artist Steve Ditko, who co-created Spider-Man back in 1962 with Stan Lee and created Doctor Strange.

