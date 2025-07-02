Ava Max drops new song, 'Wet, Hot American Dream'

The singer has released "Wet, Hot American Dream," off her upcoming album Don't Click Play.
The visualizer for the song has Ava standing in front of a giant American flag while wearing a red bikini and red boots.
Ava will keep the patriotic vibes going when she performs on the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special, airing July 4 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Don't Click Play drops on Aug. 22, and this fall Ava will launch a headlining tour of the same name.
