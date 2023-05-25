Ava Max, The Kid LAROI and more featured on 'Barbie' soundtrack

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Josh Johnson and Andrea Tuccillo

We now know who'll be joining Dua Lipa on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Rolling Stone has revealed the upcoming album's lineup, which will feature songs by Ava Max, The Kid LAROI, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Ice Spice, Khalid, Charli XCX, GAYLE and Fifty Fifty, as well as Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie. As previously announced, Dua — who plays Mermaid Barbie in the film — will have a song called "Dance the Night."

The soundtrack will be executive produced by Mark Ronson. More featured artists will be announced soon.

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, will hit theaters July 21. The soundtrack arrives that same day.

