Avril Lavigne will take the stage with Cyndi Lauper at RRHOF induction

Avril Lavigne performs during the 2025 When We Were Young Music Festival on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ABA)

Avril Lavigne was announced Wednesday as a performer at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Now we know what she'll be doing while she's there.

Avril will be taking the stage with Cyndi Lauper, one of this year's inductees. It's not yet known what song they'll be performing. It's already been announced that Chappell Roan will be inducting Cyndi.

In addition to Avril, the lineup of guests for the ceremony includes Teddy Swims, Olivia Rodrigo, Bryan Adams, En Vogue, Jim Carrey, Donald Glover, The Killers, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, The Go-Go's Gina Schock, Elton John, David Letterman, Missy Elliott, RAYE, Doja Cat and Brandi Carlile.

This year's other inductees include Bad Company, The White Stripes, Chubby Checker, Soundgarden and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Musical Influence category.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

