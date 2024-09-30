Avril Lavigne reteams with country star Nate Smith for new duet "Can You Die from a Broken Heart"

After teaming up with country star Nate Smith on the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year to perform Nate's song "Bulletproof," Avril Lavigne has rejoined him for another duet, called "Can You Die from a Broken Heart."

“I have always been a huge fan of country music since I was young, and I admire Nate’s work as an artist,” she says in a statement, adding that since the ACMs, "I knew I wanted to do more with Nate because we had the best time."

She adds, "‘Can You Die from a Broken Heart’ is an intense ballad that I think will resonate deeply with people and leave a lasting emotional impact.”

The ballad will appear on Nate's forthcoming sophomore album, California Gold, which drops Friday. Nate says in a statement, "Getting the chance to work with one of your all-time favorite singers twice is humbling and such a pinch-me moment."

"Avril is an absolute powerhouse of a vocalist but equally as a human being. It's such a joy working with her, and I feel like I've learned a lot in the process."

This marks the second time two singers who first teamed up on the ACMs have gotten back together to record and release another duet. The first was when Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan did a mashup of their respective songs "Mountain with a View" and "Stick Season," then released the collab "Cowboys Cry Too," which was just nominated for a CMA Award.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.