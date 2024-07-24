"Bad Blood" between friends over whether or not to play Taylor Swift song at wedding

One woman's insistence on playing a certain Taylor Swift song at her wedding has led to a fracturing of a friendship.

According to People, on the "True Swifties" Reddit thread, a friend of the bride asked in a now-deleted post for people to weigh in. It seems the bride wants to play "Lover" during the wedding ceremony, and the friend thinks she shouldn't because, as she wrote, "Taylor specifically added it to her denial playlist and it would be invalidating that."

The friend continued, "We had a fight about this yesterday and we haven’t spoken much since but I love her ... please share your thoughts ASAP."

Taylor's "denial" playlist was one of several that she created for Apple Music in April to promote The Tortured Poets Department. Each one was themed after one of the five stages of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The denial playlist, called "I Love You, It's Ruining My Life," was described by Taylor as "a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags." In addition to "Lover," the playlist includes songs like "Cruel Summer," "Style," "willow" and "Lavender Haze."

Commenters mostly agreed that it didn't matter which playlist Taylor thinks the song belonged on -- what really matters is what "Lover" means to the bride-to-be.

"Taylor put Lover in her denial playlist, but that was her opinion of the song she wrote," noted on commenter. "She has made it very clear that these songs are ours once they are released so her relationship to the song has nothing to do with your friend's relationship to the song."

Another wasn't so kind, writing, "How can you not see this is insane behavior on your part?"

