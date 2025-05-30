Ballet, blood & knives: Watch video for Amy Lee & Halsey's 'Hand That Feeds' collaboration

Evanescence's Amy Lee and Halsey have premiered the video for their collaborative single, "Hand That Feeds," which they recorded for the John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina.

The clip includes footage of the upcoming film, mixed with shots of Halsey practicing her own ballet routine and running down a street wearing a bloodied dress. Lee then pops up and is shown sharpening knives, which she and Halsey then proceed to throw.

At the end, Halsey and Lee find themselves blindfolded and tied to a chair. They both escape at the same time and reach for an axe in the middle of the table as they stare down the camera.

You can watch the "Hand That Feeds" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Hand That Feeds" premiered earlier in May. Lee performed with Halsey for the first time during the pop star's May 14 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which Evanescence opened.

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, hits theaters June 6.

