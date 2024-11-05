Barry Keoghan talks about relationship with Sabrina Carpenter: 'I'm incredibly blessed'

She begs you don't embarrass her, Barry, and it looks like he understood the assignment.

Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, made rare public comments about their relationship while guesting on an episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, which released on Monday.

Host Louis Theroux asked about the pop star about an hour into the episode.

"Are we talking about Sabrina or not? Are you in a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter?" Theroux said.

"Oh, I knew you'd do this," Keoghan said. Theroux then responded: "We don't have to. That's why I asked permission first. I'm like a vampire, I have to be asked in. Can I come in?"

Keoghan then spoke about his girlfriend.

"Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed," Keoghan said. "Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah. Pretty special. Louis, you got me. You're not a vampire."

Sabrina is currently busy on her Short n' Sweet tour, which stops in Seattle on Nov. 6.

