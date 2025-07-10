Benny Blanco gives update on Selena Gomez wedding plans

Benny Blanco is giving an update on his impending nuptials with Selena Gomez.

During an episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast released Thursday, the music producer says they haven't started wedding planning yet.

“Not yet, that’s why we both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much,” he says. “We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff.”

He adds that following the release of their joint album, I Said I Love You First, their busy schedules have been nonstop, with Selena filming Only Murders in the Building and him writing a new book.

“I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘OK, what are we doing,’” he says, adding that it’ll likely be a “chill” wedding.

Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024.

