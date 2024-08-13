Benson Boone adds more dates to Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour

Benson Boone's Rollerblades will keep right on rolling into 2025.

The singer's Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour, in support of the album of the same name, has just added six new dates in the U.S., plus shows in Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Benson's new U.S. shows start with an Oct. 14 show in Rogers, Arkansas, and run through an Oct. 22 show in St. Augustine, Florida, stopping in Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina along the way. The fan presale for those shows starts Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time at BensonBoone.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Benson will play Tokyo on Jan. 14, Australia from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, and Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 24. The Japan show goes on sale Aug. 31. The Australia and New Zealand shows were originally scheduled for different dates in larger venues, but all tickets will be honored. If you don't have tickets, they go on sale Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. local time.

Fireworks & Rollerblades features the hit single "Beautiful Things," which has racked up 2 billion streams to date, as well as "Slow It Down."

