Benson Boone, Halsey and LISA added to MTV VMA lineup

The MTV Video Music Awards are getting more star-studded by the minute.

The latest performers to be announced for the awards show are Benson Boone, LISA, Halsey and rocker Lenny Kravitz. Benson, who's up for three awards, including Best New Artist, will be making his VMA debut.

Halsey, who last won a VMA in 2019, will be performing a song from her upcoming album, while LISA will be making her solo TV performance debut. The BLACKPINK member is up for four Moon Persons this year. Lenny will be performing on the VMAs for the first time in 25 years; he's up for Best Rock.

Previously announced performers include Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and rapper GloRilla. Katy Perry will also perform and will receive the Video Vanguard Award.

The show will air live Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET from UBS Arena in Queens, New York. As previously reported, Taylor Swift is the leading nominee with 10 nods, followed by Post Malone with nine. You can vote via vote.mtv.com through Aug. 30 for all categories except Best New Artist, which remains active during the show.

