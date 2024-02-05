Benson Boone scores first top 10 with "Beautiful Things"

Benson Boone, best known for his 2021 breakthrough song "Ghost Town," has just notched his first top 10 hit.

"Beautiful Things," which the Washington state native performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 1, jumped from #15 to #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Beautiful Things" is the first single from his upcoming album, Fireworks and Rollerblades, due out sometime this year.

Benson previously released two EPs, Pulse and Walk Me Home; the latter featured "Ghost Town" and another popular song, 2022's "In the Stars."

Benson will launch his Fireworks and Rollerblades world tour April 3 in Chicago, and it's scheduled to run through September, encompassing North America, Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Benson is signed to Night Street Records, a label launched by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. Dan became Benson's mentor not long after he dropped out of season 19 of American Idol.

