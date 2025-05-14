Benson Boone, Taylor Swift among top honorees at BMI Pop Awards

Benson Boone and Taylor Swift were the top honorees at the BMI Pop Awards, held May 13 in Beverly Hills.

Benson received the BMI Champion Award from the performers' rights organization. While accepting the honor, Benson thanked his mom and dad, his label and his musical collaborators, saying, "It takes a huge powerhouse of a team to do what I’m trying to do, and I have a wonderful team.”

Benson also performed a three-song mini concert, which included "Beautiful Things" and "Slow It Down," and picked up two additional awards for those tracks.

Taylor was named BMI's pop songwriter of the year for the second year in a row, thanks to the fact that she wrote seven of the previous year's most-performed songs. Among them: "Fortnight," "Is It Over Now?," "Down Bad" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." The award for song of the year, meanwhile, went to Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

Among the other songs that were honored for being some of the most-performed of the past year: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," Dua Lipa's "Houdini," Myles Smith's "Stargazing," Hozier's "Too Sweet" and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help."

