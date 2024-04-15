Benson Boone’s 'Fireworks & Rollerblades' debuts on the 'Billboard' 200 top 10

Night Street Records/Warner Records

By Jill Lances

Benson Boone's debut album has made quite a splash on the charts. The album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, has debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer moved 58,000 equivalent album units to nab his first top 10 hit. 

The album's success can be attributed, in part, to its debut single, "Beautiful Things," which this week tops the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay chart. The song has already topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for seven weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for six weeks. Plus, it has spent nine weeks in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, peaking at #2.

Boone is currently on the road in support of the album. He plays Silver Springs, Maryland, on Monday, April 15. A complete list of dates can be found at bensonboone.com.

