Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Callahan
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 1,502
#24. Middleburg
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 11,911
#23. Butler Beach
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,723
#22. Jacksonville
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 961,739
#21. St. Augustine Shores
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,921
#20. Yulee
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,521
#19. Green Cove Springs
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,937
#18. St. Augustine South
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,864
#17. St. Marys
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 18,805
#16. Asbury Lake
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,465
#15. Lakeside
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,548
#14. Neptune Beach
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 7,199
#13. Fernandina Beach
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 13,239
#12. Orange Park
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,062
#11. St. Augustine
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 14,979
#10. Atlantic Beach
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 13,353
#9. St. Augustine Beach
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 6,819
#8. Sawgrass
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,734
#7. Oakleaf Plantation
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 30,737
#6. World Golf Village
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,485
#5. Jacksonville Beach
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 23,601
#4. Fruit Cove
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 35,609
#3. Palm Valley
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,775
#2. Fleming Island
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 29,351
#1. Nocatee
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,581