Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#14. Aucilla

- Niche grade: C-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 174

#13. Greensboro

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 684

#12. St. Marks

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 273

#11. Wacissa

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 328

#10. Gretna

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 1,405

#9. Waukeenah

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 225

#8. Monticello

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 2,627

#7. Attapulgus

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 744

#6. Quincy

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 7,818

#5. Midway

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 3,504

#4. Woodville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,109

#3. Havana

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 2,340

#2. Crawfordville

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 5,892

#1. Tallahassee

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 199,696