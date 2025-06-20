Beyoncé brings out surprise guest Miley Cyrus at Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus are seen on a video screen as they perform together in Paris, France, on June 19, 2025, during the 'Cowboy Carter' tour. (Credit: Jerenny Medrano)

Beyoncé had a surprise for her fans at her latest stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

On Thursday night in Paris, the Grammy winner brought out Miley Cyrus and the duo sang their duet, "II MOST WANTED" from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.

Miley donned a sparkly outfit on stage while Beyoncé wore an all gold look.

In several videos shared on TikTok, Beyoncé lauded Cyrus saying, "I want you to give it up for the icon, I'm the biggest fan, I love you, I'm so grateful to watch you and to sing with you Miss Miley Cyrus."

The "Flowers" singer blew kisses on stage before taking Beyoncé's hand and belting out her verse of the song.

Miley took to Instagram after the performance, writing in part, "@beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could've imagined."

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in April. She has two more shows in Paris before heading back to Houston next week for the remaining dates on the U.S. leg of her tour, which will conclude in Las Vegas on July 26.

