Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson's iconic roles in 'Bodyguard' video

Beyoncé treated fans to a visual for her song "BODYGUARD" Tuesday.

The Pamela Anderson-themed video features Beyoncé wearing two looks inspired by some of Anderson's most iconic roles — one from the 1996 film Barb Wire and one from the TV series Baywatch.

"BEYWATCH," Beyoncé captioned the video.

The clip, which also features a callback to Anderson's memorable look from the 1999 MTV VMAs, ends with onscreen text that reads "HAPPY BEYLLOWEEN" and a reminder to "VOTE," as the post coincided with Election Day.

Barb Wire is a 1996 film starring Anderson as the comic book character of the same name, a leather-clad bounty hunter and bar owner who kicks butt and looks good doing it.

Baywatch featured Anderson alongside a cast led by David Hasselhoff. The popular '90s series followed lifeguards working on the beaches of Los Angeles and their interpersonal relationships. Anderson starred from season 3 through season 7 and returned for the reunion.

"BODYGUARD" is a track off Beyoncé's country-themed Cowboy Carter album, released in March.

Beyoncé previously paid tribute to late singer-songwriter Betty Davis and the late legendary musician Prince for Halloween this year.

