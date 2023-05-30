Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy makes onstage debut in Paris

Like mother, like daughter.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, performed onstage with her mother Friday night during the Paris performance of the Renaissance World Tour.

The 11-year-old was dressed in a metallic silver jumpsuit, matching with her mother, to bust out her dance moves while Beyoncé sang two songs, "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo and video of her daughter on stage.

"My beautiful first born I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama," the singer wrote. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Tina Knowles, Ivy's grandmother, also shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber!" Knowles said in part.

The crowd can be heard in the video chanting "Blue" at the end of the performance.

Beyoncé's 5-year-old daughter, Rumi, was reportedly spotted in the crowd cheering on her big sister and holding a sign that read, "We love you, Blue!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.