Bib Gourmand restaurants in Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Tampa. (kirill guzhvinsky // Shutterstock/kirill guzhvinsky // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Tampa using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Psomi
- Cuisine: Greek
- Price: $$
- Address: 701 N. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL, 33606, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Streetlight Taco
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$
- Address: 4004 Henderson Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33629, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Gorkhali Kitchen
- Cuisine: Nepali, Indian
- Price: $$
- Address: 10044 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33647, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Rooster and the Till
- Cuisine: International
- Price: $$
- Address: 6500 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL, 33604, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!