'Billboard' Hot 100: HUNTR/X closing in on Destiny's Child, Tate McRae scores her biggest debut

HUNTR/X may not actually exist, but they're getting close to matching a chart record set by one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

"Golden," by the KPop Demon Hunters animated female trio, has notched an eighth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Only one song by an all-female group has ever spent longer at #1 on that chart: "Independent Women Part 1" by Destiny's Child, which ruled for 11 weeks starting in November 2000.

Billboard notes that the success of "Golden" could lead to a record of the year nomination at next year's Grammys, making it the first K-pop hit to be so honored. HUNTR/X would also be the second animated act to land a record of the year nomination, following The Chipmunks, who were nominated in 1959 for their holiday hit "The Chipmunk Song."

HUNTR/X — that is, the voices behind the group, EJAE [EE-jay], Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — briefly appeared on the Oct. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, but they're set to make their full TV singing debut Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Tate McRae's new single, "Tit for Tat," which fans believe is a diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend The Kid LAROI, debuts at #3. It's Tate's highest-debuting single ever, and she now has two songs in the top five. Her duet with Morgan Wallen, "What I Want," is at #4.

Tate wrote on her Instagram Story, "my first ever solo top 10 debut. Wow best fans in the world this is insanity holy s***!!!!!!!"

"And yall got ['Tit for Tat'] to 40 million streams in a week and a half excuuuseeee meee," she added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.