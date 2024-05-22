Billie Eilish debuts ﻿﻿"LUNCH" on ﻿'Colbert' & releases alternate "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE" recording

Billie Eilish performed the live debut of her song "LUNCH" during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

"LUNCH" appears on Eilish's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. So far it's the only song off the record to get a video and has become its de facto single, as no advance tracks were released.

Eilish was the lone Late Show guest on Tuesday; she also spoke more in depth about HIT ME HARD AND SOFT during an extended interview with Colbert.

And if that's not enough Billie Eilish for you, she's also released an alternate version of the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT song "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE." While the recording is dubbed the "OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT," it's actually about a minute shorter than the album version.

Eilish will launch a North American tour in support of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.