Billie Eilish is 'Billboard''s Top Artist of the 21st Century ... Born in the 21st Century

Billboard's been counting down the biggest artists of the first 25 years of the 21st century — that's the one we're currently in, in case you're unaware. But some of those big artists weren't even born when the century started, which has now led to the publication's newest list: Top Artists of the 21st Century … Born in the 21st Century.

Number one on the list is Billie Eilish. She was born Dec. 18, 2001, and made her chart debut in October 2017. Since then, she's scored two #1 albums and one #2 album and racked up seven top-10 hits. She's also won nine Grammys, including her 2020 sweep of album, record and song of the year and best new artist in the same night.

Olivia Rodrigo is #2 on the list: She was born Feb. 20, 2003, and made her chart debut in November 2019. She's scored two #1 albums and was the first artist to send every song from her first two albums into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. She's also scored three #1 hits, most recently with "vampire."

Number three on the list is The Kid LAROI aka Mr. Tate McRae. He was born Aug. 17, 2003, and first charted in June 2020. He's scored a #1 album and two top-10 hits, including his monster hit "Stay" with Justin Bieber.

Benson Boone, born June 25, 2002, first charted in October 2021. He's #4 on the list, thanks to the long-running success of "Beautiful Things," which is still in the top 40 despite having been released over a year ago. His debut album, released last year, was also a top-10 hit.

Country star Bailey Zimmerman rounds out the top five.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.