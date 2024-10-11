Billie Eilish isn't threatened by other pop girls: "I'm so happy for these b******"

Billie Eilish is only 22, but at this point she's a music industry veteran, even if she doesn't entirely feel like an adult.

"I'm finding I'm having kind of a hard, weird time being in my 20s," she tells the Los Angeles Times. "I just didn't ever think about how I wouldn't be the youngest person in the room forever. At the same time, fame really stunts you. So I find myself acting like a kid sometimes because I'm like, 'Yeah, I got frozen in time.'"

"I'm a different person - I just didn't really grow," she adds. "I didn't really become an adult."

That may be true, but Billie is certainly mature enough not to feel threatened by the other pop girls who've broken through this year: Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter. Asked about that by the paper, she says, "Are you kidding me? I'm so happy for these b******."

"It's a crazy world when you get to the level they're experiencing right now, and they're doing great," she adds. "Fans are drawn to them because they're f****** awesome."

And they're all fans of each other, too. After all, Charli invited Billie to jump on the remix of "Guess." Speaking to the Times, Charli says, "Billie knows herself - that's rare. The music we make is very different, but I think we approach writing in a really similar way in that there's a level of honesty and directness."

"She's only doing something if she truly feels it," the "Apple" singer adds. "I respect that, and that's a hard quality to hold onto when you're being pulled in a million different directions."

