Billie Eilish wins Golden Globe for 'Barbie' song; Taylor Swift misses out

Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS won their second Golden Globe for Best Original Song Sunday night.

The siblings won for "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie. It was one of three Barbie songs nominated in the category: The other ones were Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken." Rockers Bruce Springsteen and Lenny Kravitz were also nominated in the category.

Accepting the award, Billie said she "did not expect this at this moment" and thanked her co-writer FINNEAS, saying he was "the reason I am who I am." She also thanked Barbie director Greta Gerwig, star and producer Margot Robbie and Mattel.

Billie noted that it had been almost exactly a year since she and FINNEAS were first shown Barbie -- at the time, Billie said, she was "very, very miserable and depressed." She added, "Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, and here we are, and it's really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky and grateful."

The siblings had previously won the Golden Globe for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

In the new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film was nominated, but it lost to Barbie. Taylor also didn't look too thrilled at a joke host Jo Koy made at her expense during his opening monologue. He said, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

As the camera cut to Taylor, she had a completely straight face and took a sip from her drink.

But Taylor did have one thing to cheer about: Her longtime friend Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her starring role in Poor Things.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.