Billie Eilish addresses coming out: "Why can't we just exist?"

The singer, who previously told the publication she was "attracted to" women, said she didn't intend for the cover story to be any kind of big reveal.



"No, I didn't," she told Variety. "But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?' I didn't realize people didn't know. I just don't really believe in [officially coming out]. I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?' I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops."



She continued, "But I saw the article, and I was like, 'Oh I guess I came out today.' O.K., cool. It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, but it's cool that they know."



Billie admitted she's still nervous to talk about it, but added, "I am for the girls."

On Sunday night, however, Billie took to Instagram to express displeasure at Variety's line of questioning, writing, "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'what was i made for.'"



In the November Variety story, Billie said she's always felt that other women don't like her, despite the fact that she likes them. "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she said. "I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real."

