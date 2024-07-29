Billie Eilish & FINNEAS featured in premiere episode of Amazon Music's '﻿Songline﻿' series

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are featured in the premiere episode of Songline, a new Amazon music documentary and performance series.

Described as being "dedicated to the craft of songwriting," episodes of Songline will feature performances in a "stripped-down intimate setting" alongside "in-depth interviews with each artist, giving each songwriter the opportunity to demystify the songwriting process and share their origins and cultural journeys with their fans."

"Songline offers an opportunity for artist songwriters and their collaborators to showcase their songwriting process, detail their artistic journey, and reveal the stories behind songs typically hidden away in studios," says Tom Winkler, head of publisher, songwriter and society relations at Amazon Music. "By placing songwriters and their craft at the forefront of culture, fans can learn how their favorite songs and records were made, driving deeper connection with their favorite artists."

In their episode, Eilish and FINNEAS play four tracks off the former's new HIT ME HARD AND SOT album.

Eilish will be playing not-so-intimate venues on her upcoming North American arena tour, which launches in September.

