Billie Eilish dedicates 'Your Power' to 'all the women out there' in first post-election concert

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish addressed the results of Tuesday's election during her concert Wednesday in Nashville.

In introducing her song "Your Power," Eilish called President-elect Donald Trump a "convicted predator," adding, "Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be president of the United States of America."

"So this song is for all the women out there," she continued. "I love you and I support you."

During the show, Eilish also ended her song "TV" on the lyric about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to have an abortion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

