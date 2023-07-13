Billie Eilish premieres '﻿Barbie'﻿ soundtrack song, "What Was I Made For?"

Billie Eilish has premiered her Barbie soundtrack song, "What Was I Made For?"

"In January [Barbie director] Greta [Gerwig] showed me and FINNEAS a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film," Eilish shares. "We had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL... we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night."

"To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it," she continues. "I'm so so thankful for that."

You can listen to "What Was I Made For?" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube. The video features Eilish sitting at a desk trying to organize all of her Barbie clothes while she's besieged by heavy wind and rain.

"This video makes me cryyyyy," Eilish says. "It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you. Don't have much to say other than that, I think it will speak for itself."

The Barbie movie and its accompanying soundtrack will be released July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.