Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford split up, "remain good friends"

Billie Eilish is a single woman again.

People confirms that the Grammy-winning star has broken up with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, frontman for the band The Neighbourhood. The two had been dating for less than a year.

Billie's rep says in a statement to People that Billie and the "Sweater Weather" singer "split amicably and remain good friends," adding, "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Billie, 21, and Rutherford, 31, were last seen together at Coachella in April. They were first linked in October 2022 after they were seen kissing outside a restaurant in LA. In November, they posted a photo of their joint Halloween costume: She was dressed as a baby and he was dressed as an old man, to poke fun at their 10-year age difference.

In November, Billie told Vanity Fair that she was "happy and excited" to be dating Rutherford, calling him the "hottest f****** f***** alive." She also spoke about how "inspired" she was by him, and he by her. In December, he celebrated Billie's 21st birthday onstage with her family at the KIA Forum in LA.

