Birthday boy Justin Timberlake adds new dates to Forget Tomorrow tour

By Andrea Dresdale
Justin Timberlake turns 43 on January 31 and will celebrate by performing an intimate show at New York City's Irving Plaza. But he's also added a bunch of new dates to his upcoming tour, which will take place in much bigger venues.

The tour schedule now includes back-to-back nights in Seattle, LA, Austin, Chicago, New York and Boston.  Tickets for the newly added dates will be available via Citi and Verizon presales from January 31 to February 1. The general sale for the entire Forget Tomorrow tour starts Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com.

The first leg of the tour starts April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is currently set to wrap up July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky. More dates in Europe and the U.K. are coming.
Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, his first album in five years, is out March 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

