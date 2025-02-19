BLACKPINK announce details of 2025 world tour

BLACKPINK's much-anticipated world tour now has dates and details.

The K-pop group's 2025 World Tour will launch July 5 in Seoul and then travel to LA's SoFi Stadium July 12. That'll be followed by stadium shows in Chicago, Toronto and New York City. The tour moves to Europe Aug. 2 for stadium shows in Paris, Milan and Barcelona, before wrapping up at London's Wembley Stadium on Aug. 15. They'll become the first female K-pop group ever to headline that iconic venue.

Right now, the only city with multiple dates is Seoul, but it's likely that the tour will expand. It's the group's first trek since their Born Pink World Tour, which drew 1.8 million fans. Since then, JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA have all launched solo careers. Ahead of the tour, both JENNIE and LISA will perform at Coachella in April.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 27 via LiveNation.com.

