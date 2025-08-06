BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' crosses 1 billion mark on YouTube amid VMA nods for members

BLACKPINK's having a nice moment: Three of the group's members just received VMA nominations, their song "Jump" is moving up the charts and they just had their sixth video cross the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.

Billboard reports that the video for "Pink Venom," which dropped three years ago, is the latest visual by the K-pop superstars to hit the milestone. It joins "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Kill This Love," "BOOMBAYAH," "AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST" and "How You Like That."

Meanwhile, JENNIE, LISA and ROSÉ all received MTV VMA nods Tuesday for their work outside the group, with ROSÉ leading the way: She got eight nominations. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she said, "I am beyond shocked and I just don't know what to say ... this is really, really wild."

ROSÉ's nods came courtesy of her videos for "APT." and "toxic til the end." LISA and JENNIE are both nominated in the Best K-Pop category, LISA for her collab with Doja Cat and RAYE on "Born Again" and JENNIE for "like JENNIE."

