Britney Spears' book shoots to #1 on Amazon as she resumes dancing with knives

Those bombshells that Britney Spears dropped in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, were apparently enough to send it to #1 on Amazon's Best Sellers list.

Britney thanked fans in an Instagram post for sending the book to the top of the Amazon chart. The post also includes a montage of scenes from Britney's life and career, with various voice-over clips that Page Six identified are from the 2008 MTV documentary Britney: For the Record. In one, she says, "I'll have a good book one day — a good, mysterious book."

Among the bombshells revealed via excerpts published in People: Britney ended a pregnancy because her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, "didn't want to be a father;" she felt like a "child-robot" under her conservatorship; she shaved her head as a way of "acting out" against the constant scrutiny of her body, and her father repeatedly told her she was fat.

Another bombshell, being reported by TMZ but so far unconfirmed, is that in her book, Britney claims Justin cheated on her with another celebrity who she won't name.

Meanwhile, Britney added another post to Instagram that once again shows her dancing with knives. In the caption, she writes, "Come over don't worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives."

Previously, local sheriffs performed a wellness check on Britney when someone who knew her expressed concern over her previous knife-dancing videos. Britney explained that the knives weren't real and she was simply trying to emulate Shakira, who'd danced with knives on the MTV VMAs last month.

The Woman In Me comes out October 24.

