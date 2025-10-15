Britney Spears' ex claims she called Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is promoting his new memoir You Thought You Knew, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he reveals a surprising detail about what happened the night before he and Britney got married in 2004.

That night, according to Kevin, he noticed Britney seemed upset. "I was like, 'What's wrong?' I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something and maybe she was, like, having doubts," Kevin said. "And she told me that she was on the phone with Justin [Timberlake]."

"And I just kind of stepped back, like, 'Did I just hear you right?' Like, what the hell is going on, you know? And I was immediately, you know, was, 'Okay, we don't have to do this.' I didn't care if we got married or not."

Kevin said Britney explained, "I just wanted to make sure that everything is done. I want to make sure that I say my final piece.”

"I'm like, 'Damn. On the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?'" Kevin continued. "You know, I kind of at the time took it with a grain of salt and took her explanation as, okay, maybe she is closing a chapter of her life.”

Kevin also told ET that he's worried about Britney for the sake of their two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

"I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable," he said.

A rep for Britney, reacting to earlier reports of what Kevin had written about her in his book, told People, "Once again [Kevin] and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids ... and their well-being during this sensationalism."

