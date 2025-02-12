Britney Spears' ex-husband on their relationship, her conservatorship and those knife videos

Sam Asghari is opening up about his relationship with his ex-wife Britney Spears on the latest episode of Bachelor star Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files.

While most fans know that the two met on the set of Britney's video for "Slumber Party," Sam revealed that it was Britney who made the first move: She had her assistant ask for his number and then texted him a few weeks later to invite him out for sushi.

“It was great and it was really cool,” he said of the "very brief" date. “We were talking and I got to know her a little bit. She was super sweet and everything was perfect, and then after that, we went to a movie. We kept seeing each other for a very long time."

"What drew me the most was the perception," Sam notes. "What I saw was a sweet, beautiful woman ... I didn't know the music."

He also didn't know that she was under a conservatorship. "That was very strange for me to deal with,” Sam, who's Iranian, says. “Somebody called me and said, ‘Oh, just so you know, this is this and make sure you’re obeying by our rules’ and stuff like that. I’m coming from a country where I dealt with women being suppressed and controlled by men their whole life. I was like, ‘OK ... this is America. Something doesn’t make sense.’”

Sam also addressed the viral 2023 videos that Britney posted showing her dancing with knives.

"You know, we're talking about ... a genius artist. What's in her head is gold, and it's what made her who she is," he adds. "So I'm not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want, especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.