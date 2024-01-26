Britney Spears fans send her 2011 track “Selfish” up the charts as Justin Timberlake drops homonymous song

Justin Timberlake may have just released a new single called "Selfish" this week, but it's Britney Spears' track of the same name that's just entered the top 5 of the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart.

Britney fans decided to drive her song, which was released on her 2011 album, Femme Fatale, up the charts to troll her ex-boyfriend, Justin. The push seems to have stemmed from a Britney stan account, who joked about Britney releasing a song, in response to news of JT's new track.

"Britney Spears will release her new single, "Selfish," this Thursday, January 25th," @BritneyTheStan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The song has since been climbing the iTunes chart. At the time of writing, it is currently sitting at #4.

A Britney fan account known as BritneyxYtube told Entertainment Weekly that this all started as a joke when Justin announced his single.

"I still can't believe that it became so big, and we see the results we see now," they said. "We are all so happy to see her song making a come back after all these years!!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.