Britney Spears' first husband releasing memoir in October

Two years after Britney Spears told her story in her memoir The Woman in Me, her ex-husband is going to spill the tea.

Kevin Federline will release You Thought You Knew on Oct. 21. In it, the former dancer tells his story — from sharing stages with Pink, Destiny's Child and Aaliyah to meeting and marrying Britney, with whom he shares two sons, Sean Federline and Jayden Federline. The subsequent "relentless media storm" reduced him "to a caricature in a world that barely knew him," reads a press release.

"Behind the tabloid headlines was a devoted father fighting for his children and his sanity, navigating the fallout of fame and a fractured family, as everything around him spun out of control," the press release continues.

Unlike Britney, Kevin will narrate his own audiobook. It's the debut release from Listenin, a new imprint from Barracuda Baby Productions. The founder of the company tells People, "[Kevin] spent two years in every tabloid and two decades navigating a volatile, ever-changing reality — choosing silence to protect his kids. That silence left scars. ... I am excited for the world to get to meet the real Kevin Federline."

Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 to 2007. He's been married to Victoria Prince since 2008, with whom he shares two daughters. He also has two children with his ex Shar Jackson.

