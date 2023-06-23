Britney Spears gives a shout-out to Broadway musical 'Once Upon A One More Time'

The new Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time opened on Broadway June 22 and it got some support from the pop star herself.

The singer shared a post on Instagram ahead of the opening, writing, "Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of 'Once Upon a One More Time' on opening night tonight!!! I've seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant."

Once Upon A One More Time is a jukebox musical currently playing at the Marquis Theatre. The story revolves around various fairy tale characters, like Cinderella and Snow White, and features such Britney hits as "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus" and "Toxic."

Reviews of the musical have been mixed. For example, while The New York Times said it was "quite entertaining at times," they add that it's "hampered by a shambolic jumble of sisterhood 101 messaging and defanged fantasy revisionism." However, Entertainment Weekly seemed to like it, grading it a B+ and saying it's a "youthful, exuberant take on beloved tales that's more dazzling and polished than Cinderella's glass slipper."

Tickets are on sale now.

